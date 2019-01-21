Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko to be arraigned in Kajiado court

Kajiado East Mp Peris Tobiko expected to be arraigned in Kajiado court minutes from now to answer alleged charges of inciting a community to violence in Kibini an area of Sultan Hamud against the East African Portland Cement company workers.

After the DCI officers failed to arrest her, they sought court orders for her to production before a magistrate to take plea today. Prosecutors claimed she is facing same charges as Kenyewa\Poka MCA HenryKimiti ,who pleaded not guilty to similar charges last week.