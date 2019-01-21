Mayian FmMayian Fm News

Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko to be arraigned in Kajiado court

January 21, 2019
Kajiado East Mp Peris Tobiko  expected to be arraigned in Kajiado court minutes from now to answer alleged charges of inciting a community to violence in Kibini  an area of Sultan Hamud against the East African Portland Cement company workers.

After the DCI officers failed to arrest  her, they sought court orders for her to production before a magistrate to take plea today. Prosecutors claimed she is facing same charges as Kenyewa\Poka  MCA HenryKimiti ,who pleaded not guilty to similar charges last week.

