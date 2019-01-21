Wasteful Stima foiled by Nzoia

Western Stima missed an opportunity to move to within three points of leaders Mathare United as they wasted several chances to draw 2-2 with Nzoia Sugar in a SportPesa Premier League match at Moi Stadium, Kisumu yesterday.

Stima, who had seen their unbeaten start to the season come to an end on match day seven, were looking to get back to winning ways but they fluffed their lines and allowed Nzoia a share of the spoils.

First-half goals

It took Stima four minutes to register an attempt on goal when Laban Gambereko’a right-footed shot from the edge of the box stung Nzoia goalkeeper Benson Mangala’s palms.

Nozia heavily relied on breakaways but Stima’s defence of Kevin Akongo, Mukisa Junior and Luke Ochieng saw visiting forwards Hansel Ochieng, Stephen Etyang and Patrick Otieno constantly flagged offside.

The first goal of the game came after 12 minutes when an unmarked attacking midfielder Vincent Odongo poked home a loose ball after miscommunication by Mangala and his defenders to give Stima the lead but the advantage lasted only 20 minutes as Etayang restored parity after picking up a good pass from the left flank.

Penalty goals

After the break, the visitors came close to taking the lead when Ochieng’s shot went over the bar in the 57th minute followed by Robert Arot’s well-timed header which the keeper saved.

However, complacency in the Nzoia defence gifted the hosts the chance to take the lead as goalkeeper Odhiambo stepped up to beat Mangala from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after a handball in the box.

Nzoia would serve Stima the same dose 13 minutes later when Jackson Dwang levelled the scores from the spot after Akongo handled the ball in the box. The draw leaves Stima third on the log with 15 points from eighth games, five behind leaders Mathare United.

This as Ulinzi Stars and Tusker FC’s poor run continued as they drew blanks to share the spoils at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

The barren draw leaves Tusker fourth on the table with 14 points while Ulinzi are in an unfamiliar 10th position with as many points from eight matches.