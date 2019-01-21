Wazito, Shabana bounce back to win after last week’s NSL defeats

Barry Silah and Gibo Zachary @PeopleSport11

Wazito recovered to beat visiting Kisumu Allstars 2-1 in an entertaining National Super League (NSL) clash at Camp Toyoyo yesterday.

David Orem and Teddy Osok goals were enough to restore normalcy to the team that were stunned by the same margin versus Bidco United at Thika Stadium last weekend. The win moved them to 21 points; four behind high riding Ushuru who thrashed newcomers Eldoret Youth 3-0 at Ruaraka Grounds.

In the 31st minute, an in-swinger by Ghanaian right back Paul Acana was met beautifully by the ex Bidco attacker Orem for a powerful header beyond Allstars custodian Geoffrey Were for the opener.

Against the run of play, Kisumu All Stars broke forward with quick interplay as Arabe set up a darting Shadrack Omondi to nicely tee up Dismas Arunga for a hard shot from a tight angle for the equaliser. Later on in the 76th minute, a steady Osok pounced onto a loose ball from 18 yards to send it well beyond the goalkeeper for the winner and a huge relief to Wazito coach Mohamed Mchula.

Meanwhile FC Talanta drew 2-2 away to Thika United to stall their recent strong charge while Kenya Police beat struggling Kangemi Allstars 2-1 at Karuturi Grounds.

After suffering three consecutive defeats Shabana beat visiting Bidco United 2-0 at Gusii Stadium.