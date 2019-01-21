Millions raised in annual challenge sponsored by Brookside Dairy

Black Sheep team featuring Kario Karani, Zoe Hagelberg, Julien Smith and Zenio Calice surprised many when they finished the 12 and under mixed category in the second position as the Annual Hog Charge Challenge concluded at Peponi School in Ruiru yesterday.

An elated Kario a pupil at Peponi daughter to retired national team lawn tennis player Wanjiru Karani could not hide her joy, saying:” This is my third time to feature in the event and winding up in the second slot in the age group was a bonus of sorts.

Rhino Ark cause

Her mother Wanjiru quipped: ”We have been encouraging her to participate but most importantly, the proceeds of the race is going towards a worthy cause which is conserving the Rhino Ark. It’s even incredulous that the team wound up in an 15th position in a very competitive field.” In the meantime, the Challenge has raked in more than Sh50 milion since its inception 21 years ago.

Conservation

Ngina Pratt Mburu, the coordinator of the spectacular cycling competition sponsored by Brookeside Dairy, said the proceeds have gone a long way in supporting the Rhino Ark which is a conservation project that focuses on the Mount Kenya water towers.

“I can only say that this is a noble cause which includes supporting the ark, completion and family fun day rolled into one.

The completion amongst budding cyclist is to ensure that they adapt to various challenges relating to the sport,” said Ngina after the conclusion of the 2019 edition yesterday.

Over 600 participants drawn from 50 schools across the country took part in rigorous cycling in rough terrain which culminated into a water jump at the finish point amidst wild cheers from onlookers.

Schools which featured included hosts Peponi Preparatory School, Brooke House, St Andrew’s, Turi and Pembroke House from Gilgil and who were defending the girls under-14 category.

Adrenaline was high as the riders braved the scorching heat to navigate a new circuit and track featuring the under-12 and 14 using the route maps, as most of them exceeded expectations.