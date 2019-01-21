Managing shin fractures among sportsmen

WYCLEF ODUO

I would like to highlight this less common phenomenon which affects sportspersons. To start with I would like to state that the lower leg comprises of two long bones situated adjacent to each other one on the inner aspect of the leg with the other one on the outer aspect.

The one on the inner aspect is referred to as tibia in medical terms while the one on the outer aspect is referred to as fibula in medical terms. In many instances many athletes refer to the tibia as the shin which is the easiest term that I am also going to use for the purpose of this article.

To begin with I would like to state that a tibia or shin fracture as commonly referred to is a condition characterised by a break in the larger of the long bones of the lower leg, known as the tibia (shin bone).

During certain activities such as landing from a jump, a forcible impact to the front / inner aspect of the lower leg or ankle or when rolling an ankle, stress is placed on the shin bone. When this stress is traumatic, and beyond what the bone can withstand, a break in the shin may occur.

Because of the large forces required to break the shin bone, a shin fracture often occurs in combination with other injuries such as a sprained ankle or other fractures of the foot, ankle or lower leg. It often occurs in association with a rolled ankle particularly with significant weight bearing forces.

They may also occur due to an awkward landing from a jump (particularly on uneven surfaces), due to a fall or motor vehicle accident or following a direct blow to the front or inner aspect of the lower leg or ankle.

Such fractures occasionally occur in running and jumping sports involving change of direction such as football, soccer, rugby, basketball and netball. A stress fracture to the shin may occur as a result of overuse often associated with a recent increase or high volume of running.

Those with a shin fracture typically experience a sudden onset of sharp, intense lower leg or inner ankle pain at the time of injury. This often causes the person to limp so as to protect the shin. In severe cases, particularly involving a displaced fracture of the shin, weight bearing will be impossible.

Pain is usually felt on the front or inner aspect of the lower leg or ankle and can occasionally settle quickly with rest leaving individuals with an ache at the site of injury that may be particularly prominent at night or first thing in the morning. Occasionally they may experience symptoms in the calf region.

Patients with this fracture may also experience swelling, bruising and pain on firmly touching the affected region of bone. Pain may also increase during certain movements of the foot, ankle or knee or when standing or walking (particularly up hills or on uneven surfaces) or when attempting to stand or walk. In severe shin fractures (with bony displacement), an obvious deformity may be noticeable.

A thorough subjective and objective examination from a physiotherapist is essential to assist with diagnosis of a shin fracture. An X-ray is usually required to confirm diagnosis and assess the severity of the fracture. Further investigations such as an MRI, CT scan or bone scan may be required, in some cases, to assist with diagnosis and assess the severity of the injury.

Those with a fractured shin usually make a full recovery with appropriate management (whether surgical or conservative). Return to activity or sport can usually take place in a number of weeks to many months and should be guided by the treating physiotherapist and specialist. – The writer is a physiotherapist, Harambee Stars and MathareUnited [email protected]