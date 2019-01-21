Improve emergency units, hospitals urged

Hospitals have been urged to prioritise emergency preparedness to boost their capacity to save lives during disasters.

Bliss Healthcare strategic business expansion vice president Ashok Mehta said investment in emergency units by all major hospitals could save more lives when disasters strike.

Speaking in Nairobi during the weekend, he said the medical centre, which has 93 clinics across the country, plans to open three Level 5 hospitals in Nairobi, Mombasa and Eldoret, to add to the existing ones in Bungoma and Mandera.

“Apart from offering general medical services, it is important to put up well-equipped casualty units with the capacity to save lives when disasters occur,” he said, referring to emergencies that were occasioned by the terror attack at Dusit D2 hotel complex on Tuesday, last week.

Most hospitals in Nairobi where the injured were taken for emergency treatment had their casualty units overwhelmed and made urgent appeals for blood donations.

Mehta said emergency healthcare services should be made affordable so that no patient is turned away because of cost. He urged the government to involve private players in health awareness programmes.