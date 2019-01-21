Agency says radicalisation has dropped despite attack

Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has said radicalisation cases have dropped sharply in the country despite last week’s terror attack at Dusit D2 hotel complex.

The commission attributed the drop to concerted efforts by the government and other stakeholders, which engage the youth targeted for recruitment.

KNCHR vice chair George Morara said more needs to be done to ensure Kenya is safe from attacks.

“Although we still have cases of radicalisation, the government has done a commendable job by initiating programmes to address this emerging threat,” he said.

Speaking in Naivasha, he urged the government to set up initiatives to save youths from being easy recruit targets, and ensure fairness in issuance of identity cards. His sentiments were echoed by Kandara MP Alice Wahome.