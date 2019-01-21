Two Nyeri families mourn loss of kin in Dusit attack

Josphat Kinyua and Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

For two families in Othaya, Nyeri county, the mention of Dusit attack reawakens a reality they wish was a bad dream.

John Muturi of Gikeu village, Karima ward and Kelvin Wahome from the neighbouring Mbuke village died in last Tuesday’s terror attack at Dusit D2 hotel, Nairobi that claimed 21 lives.

Muturi was an employee of I&M Bank branch while Wahome worked for Cellulant Corporation located on 14 Riverside Drive.

In Gikeu, Muturi’s cousin Wilson Waiganjo described him as a hardworking and sociable person whose future terror cut short.

Muturi, 26, leaves behind a widow and a three-month-old baby. Waiganjo appealed for help as the family organises the burial of the banker.

At Mbuke village, Gitonga’s relatives are yet to come to terms with their loss, and cannot comprehend how cruel terrorism can get.

His stepmother Virginia Nyawira said she, Gitonga’s father and other family members rushed to Nairobi when they learnt he may have been caught up in the attack. They only believed after seeing his body at a city mortuary. Five of Gitonga’s colleagues at Cellulant died in the attack, with the firm being one of the hardest hit. The others are Ashford Kuria, Dennis Mwaniki, John Ndiritu, Wilfred Kareithi and Jeremiah Mbaria

Karima MCA Reuben Wahome visited the two families and urged the government to help the bereaved meet the burial expenses.

Meanwhile, Nyeri County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia has said detectives are investigating claims of al-Shabaab cells in Nyeri town, Karatina, Othaya and Narumoro where terror groups is allegedly luring the youth for radicalisation.

Addressing the media in his office Shisia said some youth mainly from informal settlements were radicalised when working at quarries in northeastern region.

Radicalisation

“We know they may not be active at the moment but can be used by the terrorists. Some have been arrested,” he said.

He urged parents to be vigilant to preempt radicalisation of their children. One of the terrorists involved in the Dusit attack, Ali Salim Gichunge is said to have been born in Majengo slums in Nyeri.

Meanwhile, a civil society organisation has now questioned how funds allocated to the security sector have been utilised.

Civil Society Reference Group claims that despite the government increasing allocation to the security sector by 11 per cent, terror attacks still occur.

“The period between 2011 and 2019 has seen increased cases of terror attack raising questions as to whether the billions allocated to security sector are prudently used,” said Group Presiding Convener Cidi Otieno.