Kemunto wanted to flee country, say police

Al Shabaab bride Violet Kemunto Omwoyo could have planned to flee the country as the terrorists launched attacks at the DusitD2 complex.

It emerged that a luggage containing clothes was seized from a courier service provider in Mandera Town. The luggage was sent by Kemunto from Nairobi last week and she was to pick it on Wednesday but failed to. Her whereabouts is not known.

And in another development, suicide bomber Salim Mahir’s widow Suhaila Mwalim Bakari was arrested on Saturday morning at her Bakarani home in Kisauni.

This is after it was established that she communicated with her husband barely three days before he blew himself up. The suicide bomber and Suhaila got married in April 2014 at Sakina Mosque, barely a month before he reportedly travelled to Somalia.

In Nairobi, police were alerted by attendants at the courier service who told them there was a luggage sent by the woman and it needed their attention. On checking, they realised it was sent from Eastleigh, Nairobi by Kemunto.

The workers at the courier company are among those who have been questioned. It has also emerged that Kemunto had met her mother days earlier in Ruai, Nairobi and informed her she was to leave the city for an undisclosed place to celebrate their first marriage anniversary.

Mother questioned

She also left some of the luggage with her mother who has also been questioned together with Kemunto’s two sisters over the developments.

They told police Kemunto changed while in college and had been distant with the family. Kemunto is said to have visited Somalia after graduating from Masinde Muliro University for almost a year, where she is believed to have been radicalised.

“She frequented Somalia after marrying her husband Ali Salim Gichunge in 2017. The ceremony was attended by her siblings. In Somalia, she was radicalised and was known to be tough in gun tactics,” said an officer privy to the probe.

The couple played a key role in planning the attack and were being facilitated from Somalia. “A quick perusal of their phone numbers shows they were in constant communication with several contacts in Somalia,” police said.

Police believe a cell that had been operating from Isiolo is behind the attack. The cell had been crushed in the past years but police did not know Gichunge was still active.

Police sources also believe Suhaila was an accomplice in the attack because text messages sent to her mobile phone informed her that Mahir was already in Nairobi for unspecified mission, and if all goes as expected he, would “die while protecting his comrades and go to heaven.”