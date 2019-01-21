Dusit attackers ‘planned parallel raid in Coast’

As security agencies yesterday intensified the manhunt for six suspects linked to last Tuesday’s terrorist attack in Nairobi, details are now emerging that twin assault were planned, one at the DusitD2 and another in Mombasa the same day.

The Mombasa attack targeting two shopping malls and a bank in the town was scheduled to take place an hour after the Nairobi one but the perpetrators grew cold feet after security agent intercepted communication between the two sets of terrorists.

Detectives close to the investigations revealed that the group tasked with executing the Mombasa attack called off the plan after realising that security had been beefed up, noticeably along the Mombasa-Malindi highway. This was apparently after intelligence reports about an impending attack.

The attackers, numbering about 10, are believed to have sneaked out of Boni Forest and travelled to Malindi where they camped at a hotel for a week during which they communicated with another group inside Boni Forest. The latter group was to ferry weapons, and explosives that were to be used to attack the malls and bank.

It was not immediately clear how the suspects managed to sneak out of the Boni Forest, which is, has been gazetted as KDF operation area nor how they were able to bypass roadblocks along the highly guarded Mombasa-Malindi highway.

However, sources privy to the ongoing investigations revealed to People Daily that the group tasked with delivering weapons from Boni Forest delayed and in the process, communication between the Malindi group and the Nairobi attackers was intercepted by security intelligence, prompting them to mount roadblocks along the highway.

Security meeting

Security agencies in Mombasa and the entire coastal region are said to have convened a high profile security meeting, in which senior security heads, among them commanders were put on high alert and were subsequently in the ready to counter and avert the terror attack.

A senior officer who attended the meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said signals were sent to senior officers and circulated to security organs within Mombasa and this quick action may have foiled the attack.

“We received information that the terrorists had planned twin attack in two major cities Nairobi and possibly Mombasa. This prompted increase in levels of preparedness to counter any possible attack,” the source said.

Confirming the plot, Coast region police commander Marcus Ochola said the security had been intensified in the entire coast region following the Nairobi attack.

The police boss said social places such as, shopping malls, ferry crossing channels, public transport stages places frequented by tourists, public beaches and vital government installations already mapped had security beefed up by both uniformed and plainclothes officers.

He further said that multi-agency teams from Nairobi were closing in on various suspects in Bondeni and Majengo in Mombasa, who are suspected to have aided the Nairobi attackers.

“We have an ongoing operation in parts of Bondeni and Majengo where our officers are still on the ground. However, l would not wish to divulge more on the operation,” he said.

This comes as police sources reveal that a G3 rifle that was stolen from a police officer who was subsequently killed outside Gulf bank, Bondeni in 2015 was among the weapons that were recovered from slain terrorists at the DusitD2 hotel.

A terror suspect, Ismael Mohammed Shoshi, stole the rifle from police constable Simon Lochodo in a raid. Shoshi was later gunned down in Kisauni in 2016.

Close associate

Shoshi was a close associate, of DusitD2 suicide bomber Mahir Khalid Riziki who was, recruited into the al Shabaab terror outfit in 2012 and was linked to Masjid Musa. He was reportedly assigned the duty of killing police officers based in the Coast region.

The suicide bomber was among more than 100 youths arrested in February 2, 2014 when police officers stormed Masjid Musa where the youths were believed to have been attending radicalisation sessions. He was, however, among those released after profiling by anti-terror police.

Police now believe Mahir sneaked to Boni Forest in May 2014, three months after he was released from police custody and is said to have undergone military training in Yemen and Somalia before returning to the country through Boni Forest in November last year.

Investigations now show that Mahir was in constant communication with his wife Suhaila who was arrested on Saturday.

Mahir, it has been established, had sent Suhaila a huge amount of money in December. The widow was arrested alongside her father-in-law in Majengo where they were questioned by anti-terror police in Mombasa before being ferried to Nairobi for further questioning.