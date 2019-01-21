Varsity students fault Sonko leadership style

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

University students have faulted Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko management style. The students have also given the City County boss seven days to nominate his deputy failure to which they will petition President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the county government and leave it under the leadership of the National Government.

Speaking during a media briefing, Kenya University Students’ Organisation (Kuso) chair Anthony Manyara (pictured) said there are a lot of shenanigans in Sonko’s leadership and which the county should work very hard to rectify.

He faulted the decision by Sonko to name his cabinet while in Coast saying that Sonko is handling Nairobi, the capital of Kenya in a casual manner.

“Nairobi county is an economic hub, a powerhouse that must be jealously guarded and governed soberly,” Manyara said.

They also criticised Sonko decision to nominate a National Super Alliance (Nasa) member as his deputy saying that Jubilee supporters came out in large numbers to vote for him adding that the party has reputable people who should be nominated for the position.

Nasa proposal

While in Mombasa last week, Sonko said that he had the name of his deputy ready but had to consider a proposal by Nasa to nominate a candidate from their party. “I was ready with a nominee but received a letter from Nasa requesting me to consider Rahab Wangui for the position,” he said.

However, Nasa has denied the claims saying that the party has not contacted Sonko for a deputy governor position. Last August, Sonko short listed four women likely candidates for the position of Deputy Governor.