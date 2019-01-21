President set to meet top police bosses for briefing

President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to meet top police commanders in Mombasa for briefing this week. A source close to the meeting said all incoming County Police Commanders and Regional Commanders have been summoned to the Coast where they are expected to be addressed by their seniors and later meet the Head of State. The new County Commanders appointed recently will also be unveiled during the meeting.

According to the source, the officers to be appointed to the position of County Commander must be of the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP). The slots have been shared by the three units in the National Police Service (NPS).

In the proposed changes which will affect County Commanders, Administration Police Service (APS) will be allotted 17 slots, DCI five and Kenya Police Service (KPS) 25 to cover all the 47 counties.

The command structure within the service has been changed drastically starting with merging of all parallel commanders for the APS, KPS and DCI to one same rank.

Under the current set up, the service has Assistant Inspector General (AIGs) of the same rank as commanders for regional APS, KPS and DCI commands Commissioners of Police as county commanders for APS, KPS and DCI and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) at Sub County level.

Meanwhile, IG Joseph Boinnet has ordered security apparatus at the West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet border to ensure peace and stability.

Boinnet ordered the officers to take firm action on anyone provoking fighting between communities in the area. He said those behind the weekend shooting of a 10-year-old boy in Chesogon area, West Pokot are being sought.