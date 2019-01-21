Handshake at risk of collapsing, says Mudavadi

George Kebaso and DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

Amani National Coalition leader Musalia Mudavadi has warned that President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga’s handshake is at risk of collapsing over misunderstandings even as Deputy President William Ruto called on the church to support the Building Bridges Initiative.

Speaking yesterday at the Redeemed Gospel Church on Outering Road after a Sunday service, the ANC leader said continued impression that the handshake was between two people is misguided and likely to sabotage progress in the country.

“The authors of the handshake should ensure that the initiative is broadly accepted for its aspirations to succeed. I have been challenging the President and Raila to explain to Kenyans what the handshake is all about because there has been negative perceptions about it,” he said.

But speaking at the African Inland Church (AIC), Pipeline in Embakasi South in Nairobi, Ruto said the unity efforts that started in 2013 were progressing well.

“We resolved in 2013 to bring all Kenyans together by eliminating politics based on tribes and build bridges of friendship and brotherhood and engage in development aimed at transforming the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

“We want to engage in activities that can address the cost of living among Kenyans, manage cost of health and create employment opportunities for our youths through the implementation of the Big Four agenda,” he added.

He asked churches to pray for the country’s leaders so they can unite in the implementation of development programmes. “Our core mission as government is to unite the country and change the lives of its people,” he said.

He was accompanied by wife Rachel, MPs Nixon Korir (Langata), George Theuri (Embakasi West), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Charles Kanyi (Starehe).