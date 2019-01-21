We’ll deliver founders’ 1963 vision, says Raila

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday said his unity deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta will contribute to the country’s progress.

Raila said he decided to forgo his interests and joined Uhuru to ensure Kenya realises the vision of the founding forefathers, pegged on eradication of illiteracy, disease and poverty.

He added that the handshake would also enhance national unity.

The former prime minister was speaking at ACK St Peter’s Nyamira church in Bondo during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Kenya’s first Vice President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga’s death.

The occasion was attended by among others President Uhuru Kenyatta’s brother, Muhoho and Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju.

“We need to get the country back to where we started in 1961 when all Kenyans were united in petitioning the colonial government to release political prisoners,” Raila said.

He said the spirit of unity was championed by the founding President Jomo Kenyatta and his vice president Odinga and urged leaders to emulate them. Raila said irresponsible politics had derailed development and jeopardised the vision the forefathers.

“Without truth there can be no justice and without justice there can be no reconciliation and without reconciliation there cannot be peace and without peace there can be no development,” he said

Muhoho said the country would reap a lot from the handshake in terms of economic development and national cohesion.

“I’m not a politician but a development-oriented person. I support the handshake because it will lead to prosperity for all Kenyans,” Muhoho said.

Tuju also said the handshake will have a positive impact not just on Kenya’s but also the regional economy.

“If Kenya limps, then the economy of the East African countries are at stake,” Tuju said. He said Jubilee would do everything possible to support Uhuru and Raila in bringing the country together.

Ideological differences, he said should not be used to create division among Kenyans. “When we differ the people are the ultimate losers because politicians only differ on ideologies but nothing personal,” Tuju said.