People Daily

Otunga’s journey to sainthood enters final phase

Bernard Gitau January 21, 2019
2,411 Less than a minute
Seven-year-old Wang Yi Han with John Cardinal Njue (left) and Kenyatta University VC Prof Paul Wainaina at the institution yesterday. Photo/TIMOTHY NJENGA

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The journey to canonise late Maurice Cardinal Otunga has entered the final phase.  Catholic faithful have been urged to continue praying and submitting miracles they have received through the late cardinal intercessory power.

The call was made at Kenyatta University amphitheatre yesterday during a mass to update the students on his canonisation process presided over by John Cardinal Njue.

“Cardinal Otunga was humble, a prayerful man committed to the poor, defender of family and who strongly opposed the use of contraceptives,” Cardinal Njue said.

The road to sainthood for Cardinal Otunga began in 2009 when Cardinal Njue made a petition to the Vatican. This is the first step in the process which has two phases; Diocesan and the Roman.

If successful, Otunga’s beatification will be the second to happen in Kenya and Africa after that of Nyeri of Sister Irene ‘Nyaatha’ Stefani three years ago.

Show More

Related Articles

January 21, 2019
2,486

City beat Huddersfield to keep pace with Liverpool

January 21, 2019
2,482

Millions raised in annual challenge sponsored by Brookside Dairy

January 21, 2019
2,521

State urges Inua Jamii plan recipients to open accounts

January 21, 2019
2,521

Enact law to protect cops data, says MP