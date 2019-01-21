Otunga’s journey to sainthood enters final phase

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The journey to canonise late Maurice Cardinal Otunga has entered the final phase. Catholic faithful have been urged to continue praying and submitting miracles they have received through the late cardinal intercessory power.

The call was made at Kenyatta University amphitheatre yesterday during a mass to update the students on his canonisation process presided over by John Cardinal Njue.

“Cardinal Otunga was humble, a prayerful man committed to the poor, defender of family and who strongly opposed the use of contraceptives,” Cardinal Njue said.

The road to sainthood for Cardinal Otunga began in 2009 when Cardinal Njue made a petition to the Vatican. This is the first step in the process which has two phases; Diocesan and the Roman.

If successful, Otunga’s beatification will be the second to happen in Kenya and Africa after that of Nyeri of Sister Irene ‘Nyaatha’ Stefani three years ago.