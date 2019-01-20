English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

CARDINAL OTUNGA BEATIFICATION: The Process Is In The Final Stages.

January 20, 2019
The beatification of the late Cardinal Maurice Otunga is in the last stages, this according to Catholic Arch Bishop his eminence John Cardinal Njue.

Njue who presided over a mass in honor of the late Arch Bishop celebrated Otunga’s life saying Catholics should emulate his humble,honest and dedicated lifestyle.

Once Otunga is beatified he will be listed as one of the Catholic saints the first from Africa.

