Qatari athlete runs into child upkeep legal hurdle

World 3,000 metres steeple chase record holder Shaheen Saif Saeed, formerly Stephen Cherono, is embroiled in a vicious legal battle with his estranged wife over maintenance and upkeep of their three children.

Monicah Kangogo sued Saeed at the Eldoret Children’s court accusing him of failing to take care of their children since they separated two years ago. Saeed changed his citizenship to Qatar 15 years ago.

She wants the athlete compelled to pay for maintenance, education, upkeep and medication costs of their children.

Kangogo initiated the court process after a DNA test demanded by Saeed showed he is the biological father of the three.

She told Senior Resident Magistrate Emily Kigen the internationally celebrated runner had abdicated his parental responsibilities and evicting the family from their Elgon View estate house thus subjecting them to suffering.

“I have been forced to rent a two bed-roomed house where I share a room with my children and the househelp,” she said.

Saeed, however, shocked the court when he denied ever being an athlete and claimed he was just “a hustler in Eldoret town” making paltry Sh5,000 a month.

“I am not a person of means and I have never been an international runner in my life. That person you are referring to as a runner is not me,” he said.

He told the court he can only afford his children’s education and suggested that his wife shoulders the cost of food, rent and clothing since she is employed.

Just a hustler

“I am just a hustler in this town. I don’t have any job. The current woman whom I am staying with is the one who is meeting the cost of our upkeep, including food and rent,” he said but also admitted to owning a 200-acre piece of land in Sergoit, Uasin Gishu county.

He also accused Kangogo of denying him access to the children despite contributing to their education.

“I have not refused him access to the children as he claims, what I’m opposed to is visiting them in school without my prior knowledge,” she said.

The magistrate directed the two parties to return on Tuesday when she will make a ruling regarding sharing of parental responsibilities of the children.