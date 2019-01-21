Dreams, realities of city’s regeneration

One year ago, a special team was formed to regenerate Nairobi, the country’s chief metropolis and the region’s economic and diplomatic hub. The move followed realisation that the city is saddled by challenges which impact adversely on its status and capacity to deliver services.

The regeneration team in coordination with City County government was tasked to deliver on key services: Provision of basic urban services — housing, water, transport, cleansing, sanitation, security, order and planning — are valid expectations of residents.

However, provision of services to Nairobi is not easy. The fast demographic dynamics have impacted adversely on planning and managing the needs of a population of five million yet available facilities and resources do not match the population needs.

The team faced immediate, mid-term and longterm objectives. When it kicked off activities, the immediate goal appeared protection of Nairobi Rivers’ ecosystems. Several multi-storied buildings, which had encroached on riparian land, were brought down in conjunction with Nema. Whereas this evoked outcry from owners, it nonetheless sent a message that the era of impunity was over. The exercise was, however, stopped but a statement was made loud and clear.

But there are numerous areas where the team is yet to have any impact. Garbage collection and solid waste management are such goals. Nairobi still reels under weight of garbage. Efforts to tackle traffic gridlock in the CBD is proving to be a nightmare despite combined security agencies onslaught unleashed by both national and county authorities.

But even with the teams best efforts not all the rot in Nairobi which has been piling up over decades will immediately be collected any time soon. That notwithstanding, residents want to see results in restoration of order and compliance with standards. The boda boda menace remains, as do intrusive hawking. Residents are not convinced that City Hall has sealed all loopholes used to inflict fiscal carnage.

At a personal level, Governor Mike Sonko’s abrasive and unconventional management style is not helping. However, residents want to see the City get a retouch, besides tackling the more substantive matters of infrastructural decay.

Every urban environment, specifically buildings, from time to time requires a facelift since human activity plus other agents from the atmosphere — dust, smoke — degrade and compromise their aesthetic appeal.