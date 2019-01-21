Tragedy need not be reason for unity

It is never too late for a people to dialogue among themselves. Kenya urgently needs such a conversation. For two decades, Kenyans have been using tragedy as an excuse for unity.

Last Tuesday, al Shabaab terrorists descended on DusitD2 Complex on 14 Riverside Drive, Nairobi leaving 21 people dead.

Kenya has been there before more than once. On September 9, 2013, terrorists attacked Westgate Mall in the same Westlands suburb where 67 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured. On April 2, 2015, 148 people mostly students perished following an al Shabaab raid on Garissa University. Earlier, on August 7, 1998, terrorists attacked the US embassy in Nairobi killing 213 people.

Kenyans must have discerned a pattern where whenever there is such an attack, political elite quickly close ranks and strive to bring a grieving and bitter nation together.

Unfortunately, the camaraderie and statesmanship fizzle out as quickly as it had been weaved. The on-and-and-off unity is not useful to Kenya. That recurrence is, to say the least, retrogressive. Time is long overdue for Kenya’s political class to place the interests of the nation before their own.

Dissent must have room in Kenya. However, differences of opinion or ideology should not be an excuse for leaders to act with arrogance and disdain.

It is never too late for genuine constructive dialogue. Events of last Tuesday must always remind us to stick together as a nation.

As of last Tuesday, Kenya was awash with cacophonous political exchanges whose outcome would have been the creation of deeper cracks in the social fabric, to the detriment of national cohesion and economic development.

Voices of reason

Patriotism, servant-leadership and nationalism have remained wanting on our political landscape. Now is the time to change the trend. Leaders need to front-line national, rather than self-interest.

Belligerent utterances pose the threat of ripping Kenya apart. Hostility does not have to define our mode of addressing differences.

Kenya has suffered owing to meaningless rhetoric, bigotry, profiling and marginalisation. Granted, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga entered into a political truce on March 9 last year aiming to help cool political temperatures after their bitter and costly rivalry in the presidential election.

To some extent, their rapprochement, which has since been christened the ‘handshake’, did cool the temperatures. However, the same handshake has become the genesis of discontent and hostility across the country.

It has remained largely a two-man affair. By the time the terrorists came calling last week, the handshake was threatening to tear the ruling Jubilee apart. Kenya needs a genuine discourse that is expanded far beyond the handshake.

We do not need terrorists to remind us of the imperative for dialogue and unity. Homegrown voices of reason have to step up to the plate and promote peaceful co-existence. Grandstanding and chest-thumping have proved disastrous to Kenya’s growth. Dialogue has not.

Kenyans expect leaders to forge a united and prosperous nation. It takes resolve and determination to unite a country. That is the challenge facing Kenya and its leadership. —The writer is a Revise Editor at People Daily—[email protected]