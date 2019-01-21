New vehicles reap peace dividends, sales jump 33.9pc.

Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKe

Sales of new motor vehicles jumped 33.9 per cent last year shaking off the effects of the 2017 extended electoral period as units hit a new high of 14,353. This is up from 10,722 units sold by dealers in the country in 2017 when sales plummeted to an eight-year low.

Latest Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMI) data shows Isuzu topped the market in the year, selling a total of 4,632 units. The Japanese car maker which controls a share of over 35 per cent in the region (Isuzu East Africa) saw its sales rise from 3,783 vehicles sold in 2017.

Its bitter rival Toyota had 3,720 units in the year under review, as trucks, double-cabin pick ups and medium buses of 21 to 48 seats commanded the market. This is up from 2,235 vehicles sold in 2017 by the firm.

Mitsubushi, under the Simba Corporation dealership came in third with 1,810 units. Other top dealers in the year were Maruti (632 units), Tata (559),Nissan (508) and Ford (492).

Dealership

VolksWagen, Scania and Hino sold 272,267 and 253 units respectively, closing the top 10 dealership list in the year. Local sales amounted to 14,003 with 350 units finding their way in other markets in the region (export). Chevrolet, Bentley and Jeep were the least traded units selling nine, five and three units respectively. “Economically, 2018 began on a sluggish note after the prolonged elections of 2017.

However, the stability brought about by the handshake in March had a positive impact on the economy and we saw orders that had been held back coming through from,” said Wanjohi Kangangi, Isuzu EA sales and marketing director.

Deliveries to the National Police Leasing programme lifted the industry volumes in the third quarter, industry captains have noted, boosting growth opportunities for local assemblers. Isuzu, for instance, says it increased its plant’s production capacity to meet the programme requirements.

Industry leadership

“At Isuzu EA, we had a strong finish to the year and were able to grow our market share and maintain industry leadership for the seventh year in a row. We attained a 39.1 per cent market share, thanks to the outstanding support of our customers,” Kangangi said.

KMI chairperson Rita Kavashe, who is also the chief executive of Isuzu, has projected a further 10 per cent rise in sales this year, driven by demand among them the National Police Service deal, purchases by county governments and logistics firms seeking to ramp up their operations.