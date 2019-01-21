Four Nyanza counties spend zero on projects

Four counties in Nyanza did not incur any expenditure on development in the first quarter of this financial year, a new report shows.

Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo in the first quarter of 2018/19 financial year report, singled out Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii and Siaya as the counties in the region that neglected development expenditure in their budgets, with entire expenditure going to recurrent activities.

The County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report First Quarter FY 2018/19 indicates that the counties are among the 24 devolved units that spent zero cents on development activities during the reporting period.

The others are Baringo, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kericho, Lamu, Machakos, Makueni, Mandera, Marsabit, Meru, Mombasa, Nyandarua, Samburu, Tana River, Trans Nzoia, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Wajir, and West Pokot.

Counties spend most of the development funding on roads, environment, health and agriculture.

Kisumu’s overall expenditure review shows the county spent Sh1.69 billion, which was 100.5 per cent of the total funds released for operations entirely on recurrent expenses.

“The county government did not incur any development expenditure during the first quarter of 2018/2019 financial year. The recurrent expenditure was 100.5 per cent of the funds released. The expenditure excluded outstanding commitments which amounted to Sh240.2 million for recurrent expenditure as at September 30, 2018,” said the report.

According to the report, of the Nyanza counties only Nyamira and Migori spent on development projects. For Nyamira, total development expenditure was Sh25.41 million, representing 1.3 per cent of the annual development budget of Sh1.95 billion which was spent on Youth Polytechnic Education Support Programme.

In Migori, a total of Sh942.04 million, representing 136.9 per cent of the funds released was spent on recurrent activities while Sh115.52 million was spent on development, representing 82.5 per cent of funds released for such purpose.

Revenue collection

At the same time, the report revealed that Homa Bay county underperformed in own revenue collection, recording a decline.

It generated Sh14.80 million own-source revenue, representing a decline of 7.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2018/19 financial year compared to Sh15.96 million generated in 2017/18 financial year, representing 8.6 per cent of the annual own-source revenue target. Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira and Migori counties, however, recorded an increase in own- revenue collection during the same period.

For Kisumu, the total own-source revenue generated in the first quarter of 2018/19 financial year amounted to Sh153.86 million, representing an increase of 24.6 per cent compared to Sh123.46 million generated in the first quarter of 2017/18 financial year, which was 11.1 per cent of the annual target.