English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

JUBILEE GIVEN 48 HOUR ULTIMATUM: After withdrawing from the Embakasi South by-election

K24 Tv January 20, 2019
2,601 Less than a minute

Two Jubilee party aspirants for the Embakasi South by-election, have now given the party leadership, a 48-hour ultimatum, to reconsider its decision not to field a candidate in the by-election or face unspecified action.

Samuel Masaki and Credius Oigara argue that the move is contrary to the constitution and the tenets of democracy.

This as the rift between ODM and Wiper widens over the by-election which was called after a successful petition by ODM’s Irshad Sumra against wipers former MP Musili Mawathe.

Show More

Related Articles

January 21, 2019
2,530

Police deployed to quell North Rift border attacks

January 21, 2019
2,521

State urges Inua Jamii plan recipients to open accounts

January 21, 2019
2,521

Enact law to protect cops data, says MP

January 21, 2019
2,521

Dusit attackers ‘planned parallel raid in Coast’