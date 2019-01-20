JUBILEE GIVEN 48 HOUR ULTIMATUM: After withdrawing from the Embakasi South by-election

Two Jubilee party aspirants for the Embakasi South by-election, have now given the party leadership, a 48-hour ultimatum, to reconsider its decision not to field a candidate in the by-election or face unspecified action.

Samuel Masaki and Credius Oigara argue that the move is contrary to the constitution and the tenets of democracy.

This as the rift between ODM and Wiper widens over the by-election which was called after a successful petition by ODM’s Irshad Sumra against wipers former MP Musili Mawathe.