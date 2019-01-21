NEWSPeople DailyWORLD

Trump offers ‘compromise’ to end shutdown

People Daily January 21, 2019
2,479 Less than a minute
US President Donald Trump. Photo/AFP

Washington, Sunday

US President Donald Trump has set out new plans on his Mexican wall project to try to end a partial government shutdown lasting more than four weeks.

One of his “compromises” was on so-called Dreamers – who entered the US illegally when young. He offered to temporarily shield a million immigrants from deportation if Congress authorises funding for his border wall—an idea Democrats rejected, making the US government shutdown likely to grind on.

Federal workers

Trump wants $5.7b (Sh57.9 billion) to fund the wall, but Democrats have refused to fund it. The shutdown, the longest in history, has affected 800,000 federal workers.

The president started by saying the US had a proud history of welcoming migrants, but that the system had been “badly broken for a long time”.

He said he was “here to break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown”.

He again spelled out his reasons for building the wall and stressed it was not a continuous structure, just one of steel barriers in high-priority areas. There are some 700,000 Dreamers. – BBC

Show More

Related Articles

January 21, 2019
2,530

Police deployed to quell North Rift border attacks

January 21, 2019
2,486

City beat Huddersfield to keep pace with Liverpool

January 21, 2019
2,521

State urges Inua Jamii plan recipients to open accounts

January 21, 2019
2,482

Millions raised in annual challenge sponsored by Brookside Dairy