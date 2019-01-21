Trump offers ‘compromise’ to end shutdown

Washington, Sunday

US President Donald Trump has set out new plans on his Mexican wall project to try to end a partial government shutdown lasting more than four weeks.

One of his “compromises” was on so-called Dreamers – who entered the US illegally when young. He offered to temporarily shield a million immigrants from deportation if Congress authorises funding for his border wall—an idea Democrats rejected, making the US government shutdown likely to grind on.

Federal workers

Trump wants $5.7b (Sh57.9 billion) to fund the wall, but Democrats have refused to fund it. The shutdown, the longest in history, has affected 800,000 federal workers.

The president started by saying the US had a proud history of welcoming migrants, but that the system had been “badly broken for a long time”.

He said he was “here to break the logjam and provide Congress with a path forward to end the government shutdown”.

He again spelled out his reasons for building the wall and stressed it was not a continuous structure, just one of steel barriers in high-priority areas. There are some 700,000 Dreamers. – BBC