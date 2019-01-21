NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Call to probe graft claims in Nyamira

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama.

Some leaders in Nyamira county have petitioned the Director  of Criminal Investigation (DCI) George Kinoti to investigate how  Sh20 billion set aside to initiate development projects in the county  has  been used.

Speaking during a burial ceremony at Kijauri village in Borabu  constituency, the leaders led by MPs  Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu  Masaba),Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Jerusa Momanyi (Woman Rep) and ODM treasurer Timothy Bosire, said  despite the county receiving billions of shillings from the National government, no development projects have been initiated so far.

Sparking the debate Bosire, who is the former Kitutu  Masaba MP, accused Governor John Nyagarama and members of his government of embezzling  public funds meant for development  and demanded that action be taken against those  who embezzled the funds.

Development projects

Bosire accused Members of County Assembly  of being compromised by the Executive to cover their evil deeds.  He warned that as taxpayers, they will not sit back and watch funds meant for development being messed up by a few individuals.

Nyamoko, who is the former Speaker censured members of the Assembly under the leadership of the Speaker Mofat Teya for not being keen in their oversighting role of  the county Executive.

Kemosi said devolution in Nyamira county was not being felt because of corruption and also called for action to be taken against those who were behind the vice.

A member of the County Assembly Fred Nyachae, shocked the mourners when he admitted that there was  corruption in the county.

Nyachae asked security agencies to investigate the Speaker and the Governor over the rampant corruption cases which have locked the county thus derailing development.

