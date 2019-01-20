PUSH FOR A UNITED JUBILEE: Dr. Ruto dodges Jubilee bickering

Deputy President Dr. William Ruto’s push for a united Jubilee ahead of party elections early next year continues to gather pace.

The Deputy President while attending a church service here in Nairobi departed from tradition and introduced members of parliament who never spoke during the church function.

The move coming a week after Ruto maintained Jubilee is united in what is seen as an attempt to save the party from further internal rifts and eliminate party election headache, as he seeks to prop up his 2022 election vehicle.