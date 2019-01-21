Why I have declared ‘war’ against my rival

MCA Gwinso

The only sure thing about a day in the life of an MCA is that you cannot be sure of anything. You could wake up with all plans for the day clear in mind only for something to happen and overturn everything, leaving your plans messed up! This happened to me on Thursday, last week.

I had planned to present a group of development partners to His Popularity the Governor. I had painstakingly persuaded the benefactors to fund some school projects in my ward to catapult my ward to global heights of academic achievement. We agreed to meet in my office at 8am and head to the governor’s office for an 8.30am appointment.

I woke up in an upbeat mood. The high spirits were further boosted by the sumptuous breakfast Mama Hirohito, the daughter of my mother-in-law, had prepared. As I savoured it, I heard some noise outside the gate. I peeped through the window and saw some unfamiliar people. I asked Mama Hiro to find out who they were.

“They say they are parents of kids admitted to Form One and they want bursary,” she reported back. As far as I was concerned, I had nothing to do with bursaries, and even if this was true, there was no way I would handle such a matter at home: We had a pact with Mama Hiro that matters official be strictly handled in the office. I asked Madam to tell them to wait for me outside my office.

I watched through the window as she engaged them in what was increasingly looking like an argument. Some were waving some papers. I thought I heard a voice shout, “Unfair!”

Explained situation

When Mama Hiro came back, she reported they were adamant that they wanted to “see me here and now”. “I am not going to see them, let them do what they want. I will stay put till they get tired,” I said, oozing cocky defiance.

“But Baba Hiro, remember you have a meeting at 8am,” she reminded me. It then hit me that I was in a tricky situation. I was actually besieged—trapped inside my own house. Meanwhile, the crowd was swelling outside.

“You may just have to call the police to evacuate you from here,” Mama Hiro suggested. “Or else you will be late for the meeting.”

Well, that did not sound like a bright idea: It was indeed bright! But before I reached out for my phone, the bright idea gave birth to a brighter one: Call Nyokalongo, my bodyguard, for advice. I did exactly that and explained the situation to him, and like the well-trained security fellow he is, he drove to my gate within minutes. I marvelled at how confidently he alighted and elbowed his way through the crowd and how he managed to stop them from getting into my compound.

“Nyoks, how will I get into the vehicle without them seeing me?” I asked him. “Mheshimiwa, you are a whole MCA. You will not be held hostage in my presence by a bunch of idlers. You will get to the office, crowd or none,” he said with reassuring confidence. “Come with me.”

I followed him timidly to the car parked just next to the house. He opened the back left door and ordered me to get in amid shouts of “Ndio huyo!” I could hear my heart beat loud.

Value life

Nyokalongo shut the door, took the driver’s seat and drove towards the gate. I wished I could hide under the car seat! “Just stay calm. Nobody will touch you,” he assured on noticing my nervousness. “Wacha mtu ajaribu!”

When we reached the gate, the rowdy crowd blocked the way. I now wished I was not an MCA. I watched as Nyokalongo alighted from the vehicle, and faced the crowd with his right hand in the inside of his jacket. I did not quite hear what he told them but somehow, the people gave way. We then drove past the gate without anybody in the crowd uttering a word. I felt the way Israelites must have felt while crossing the Red Sea!

“What did you tell them?” I asked Nyokalongo once we were in safe territory. “Nothing much. I asked anybody who did not value his life to block the way.” “So you are armed?” I asked in genuine astonishment.

“Yes. But just with courage and confidence. Maybe in future you should apply for a firearm for me.” On arriving at the office, we found another crowd waiting. Once again, Nyokalongo had to apply some force for me to access my office.

As soon as I sat at my desk, I asked the secretary what was happening. “They say they were told you have Form One bursaries from a donor for the needy students.” “Who told them?” I asked furiously. “I am not sure, but someone mentioned Alfalfa.”

Alfalfa again! I know this fellow is desperate for my seat, but why peddle such damaging rumours about me? Enough is enough. It will now be a bare-knuckled duel. Kama mbaya mbaya! [email protected]