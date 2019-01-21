Of visitors in residences and sidestepping the law.

As an enterprising Kenyan, who boasts over three decades as a man of letters but not recognised by any university (as they recently did with one Francis Atwoli), I am seeking to recruit a visitor in my residence, sorry, house.

You see, a residence is a palatial place with 10 bedrooms, all en suite, a garage for six cars, (sorry automobiles!), sauna, steam bath and a Jacuzzi.

By contrast, a house, such as where yours truly lives, is what caretakers refer to as self-contained (estate managers deal with residences, whose size is measured in what they call plinth area).

In a self-contained joint, you can see all your earthly possessions in one sweeping glance. You can also cook while sitting in (on) bed, close the door from the bed, close the window without rising from the same bed and so on. I do not know whether this is a good or bad thing.

But we have digressed. Applications are invited for those suitably (and not so suitably) qualified for the position, not post, of visitor.

Partnerships

For the avoidance of doubt, the visitor will be of the female variety, for reasons I will explain shortly. The visitor shall retain the luxury of coming and leaving my house at will, but that will depend on other factors, such as whether she has a paying job and whether my own freedom will be curtailed.

She shall also enter into trading and business partnerships with the lord of the house. I am simply saying that she will do business with me. Again, just for clarity, such business partnerships will include rental houses and such. She will of course, not question what her share in all these manenos are. That is treading on dangerous ground.

For her peace of mind, she will not be referred to as visitor but sweetheart, honey, darling and such other endearments as may apply from time to time, depending on need, time and circumstances.

Part of her job description will be to prove to the world, using whatever means possible, that before she came along, I was not involved in any other liaison. How she goes about this will be proof of her ingenuity. This will be carefully noted.

Having read accounts of an Eldoret politician, who divorced his third wife for pinching him where children are pinched (read the thighs), my visitor will, of course, attempt no such thing for obvious reasons.

And when I get irked, I will send her packing, and not even a court of law can compel me to readmit her into my house. I will tell the magistrate that she was just a visitor, who overstayed her visit. I will also remind the magistrate that even coast folks have a saying that guests and fish smell at three days old. It is also an English proverb.

It will not also matter that part of her property is in my house, or that she took part in buying some of the stuff in there. How do visitors take part in buying stuff for their hosts?

Legal status

I am sharply aware that she may rush to court to file divorce proceedings but how can a visitor seek to be divorced? Should they not just leave when asked to do so by the host? In any case, I will cross that pesky bridge when I get to it.

I will also ignore, conveniently, the fact that such visitors, when they live with their hosts for a certain period of time may acquire legal status. Read that to mean marriage. I will get a clever lawyer to argue otherwise.

You know how clever lawyers can be. When they invoke those Latin phrases, such as Mutatis Mutandis, Certiorari of Mandamus, Ipso facto, et al, no magistrate can fail to listen and be swayed.

I will personally go to court and tell the magistrate: Volenti non fit injuria. That means, if people place themselves where harm may occur, they have no legal stand to claim for damages or such. In short, to the willing, no harm is done.

Applications for this position should reach the undersigned three weeks from now, or in any case not later February 14. The significance of that day should be obvious to all potential guests. And finally, the applications should not be sent by post, but rather, be hand-delivered. Have a visitors-free week, folks! – The writer is Special Projects editor, People Daily