Efforts to protect school land from grabbers on course

Caroline Gaita

Five years ago, Kenyans were treated to disturbing images of pupils of Lang’ata Road Primary School being tear-gassed as they protested the grabbing of their school land. The pupils’ show of courage against impunity created an opportunity for the nation to correct the situation of school land titling.

Public schools across the country, including Naka Primary in Nakuru, Uhuru Secondary in Nairobi and Mwamdudu Primary in Kwale, to name a few, continue to face threat of land grabbing. Such cases have exposed grabbers impunity and their peculiar appetite for school land.

While land remains a vital economic resource especially in sub-Saharan Africa, corruption in the sector runs deep. There are many reasons why school land remains appealing to grabbers and cartels. Some schools, especially in urban areas, are situated in prime locations.

It has also emerged that majority of schools do not have documented evidence of the size of their land while other have no ownership documents altogether. Most school administrators do not keep adequate records of the institutions’ property, while others may even be ignorant of school boundaries, a matter complicated by teachers’ transfer.

However, the many challenges notwithstanding, there should be no excuse for failure to protect school land. The right to education is not only protected by the Constitution, but access to quality education is one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Education provides the perfect path to bridge the gap between different cultures, economic classes and to fight against ignorance and poverty. It is a key tool in empowering communities to make decisions that improve lives. Closer home, it remains the bedrock of development.

It is for this reason that civil society actors and government efforts to protect public school land must be lauded. Since the Lang’ata Road Primary School saga, progress has been made through the accelerated titling exercise by the National Lands Commission in collaboration with the Education and Lands ministries as well as the Shule Yangu Alliance for the Protection of Public School Land.

Over 4,000 schools have since 2017 received title deeds. The latest were 240 titles issued to schools from Siaya and Kisumu counties last month. Additionally, data on the titling status of land belonging to over 20,000 schools from 27 counties has been collected. The number of citizens acting-—individually and collectively—to protect schools at risk has also risen, pointing to more awareness and agency.

The formation of an Inter-Ministerial Legal Working Group by different State agencies is in the right direction to ensuring these issues are looked into.

Protection of school land cannot be left to government agencies alone. It is a duty of all stakeholders. Cases of school land being sold through collusion of school boards of management and headteachers with private individuals, corporates and government officials abound.

It is therefore important that a movement centered around parents, alumni and citizens is strengthened. Fencing of school land would also help keep off grabbers. As Bill First said; “Every child should have a right to receive a quality education.”

The writer is works with Shule Yangu Alliance for the protection of public schools