LSK must be key plank in upholding rule of law

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has pledged to be more proactive in tackling issues of public interest, and specifically rein in members who go against the grain and stain the legal profession’s reputation. Hopefully, LSK chief executive Mercy Wambua intends to be taken seriously on this declaration of intent.

To anchor confidence in the Judiciary and rule of law are not just magistrates and judges, but also advocates. When lawyers act in fidelity to their mandate, the impact can be massive for national good. True, every profession has deviants and law, unfortunately, is no exception as Wambua conceded. However, there are too many lawyers and imposters posing as lawyers, who are muddying the waters and the standing of “learned friends”.

As a regulatory body, the 70-year-old LSK has instruments at its disposal to sort out malpractice cases. That the Legal Complaints Commission, the organ that tackles truants within the profession, is overwhelmed by cases of truancy is worrying. Soaring incidents of integrity deficit and incompetence must be checked so that LSK plays more constructive role in delivery of justice and not being party to its hinderance.

Many lawyers out there are professional and true their calling. However, too many clients are up in arms against greedy lawyers who either cling to, or outrightly steal their money. Some lawyers do not properly brief clients, fail to go to courts, make shoddy preparations, prompting needless adjournments, hence delaying delivery of justice. In short, lawyers who shortchange or willfully fail clients.

Then there are lawyers who are outrightly criminal. A shocking truth is that behind every crooked land case in Kenya is often a crooked lawyer and occasionally presiding judge whose integrity is questionable. The grapevine is rife with reports of collusion between lawyers and some members of the Bench to short-circuit justice for 30 pieces of silver. The shock of 2003 radical Judiciary surgery lingers.

Friday arrests

As guarantor to the independence of legal profession, the 14,000-member LSK is naturally bound to protect and as need arises, rally behind their own as part of its mandate, but Kenyans get alarmed when a body whose primary concern is universal application of rule of law takes disproportionate interest like witnessed recently when a senior member fell victim to the dreaded Friday arrests.

How many ordinary Kenyans pray, are subjected to whimsical arrests on Fridays over essentially misdemeanours without as much a whimper from legal fraternity? Nairobi’s Kibera and Makadara courts are saturated by too many such cases after which victims are routinely remanded, choking the penal facilities. These too, are pressing justice matters crying for attention.

Lawyers should be in the trenches fighting to create level playing ground on matters of rule of law and governance. Access to justice clearly disadvantages poor folks who cannot afford legal representation. The criminal justice system must be seen to serve all impartially.

If the LSK had not lost a previously revered stature, one would have expected objective and respected position to emerge in the current standoff between the Judiciary and the Executive over conduct of graft cases which has prompted sharp exchange between the Attorney General and the Chief Justice and even sucked in the President.

But by dabbling in partisan politics in recent years and coming out singularly badly in the last two general elections when lawyers’ understanding and interpretation of law was fashioned by whether they were Jubilee or Nasa supporters, Kenyans are today more likely than ever to be cynical and wary should LSK raise a petition on issues where law and politics intersect.

LSK should recover lost ground and be more proactive in pressing for the strengthening of independent constitutional bodies that anchor good governance so they do not pander to political whims. This way it reverts to being a pillar that protects public interest and remains a cog that drives efficient delivery of justice. – The Writer is Quality and Training Editor, People Daily