NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Enact law to protect cops data, says MP

People Daily January 21, 2019
2,521 Less than a minute
Parliamentary National security and departmental committees chairman Paul Koinange.

Parliamentary National security and departmental committees chairman Paul Koinange has called for the enactment of a police data protection law to safeguard information of all the National Police Service personnel.

Koinange said he will soon present a bill in Parliament which will see the ongoing digitisation process of police records centralised  to curb corruption in promotions as well as enable  tracking of all officers.

He was speaking in Kiambu during the ongoing digitisation of police processes and services where he said the legislation would help in protecting the information of all officers and protect the same from being tampered with or manipulated.

“Currently, the country doesn’t have a specific data protection legislation. However, a data protection bill was tabled in Parliament in 2015 but is yet to be passed,” he said

“Salaries are still being paid to some officers who passed on, we have officers who have overstayed in one station, there are also ghost officers and by digitisation, the government will track all officers so that those whose promotion have overstayed may be considered,” said Koinange.

Show More

Related Articles

January 21, 2019
2,529

Police deployed to quell North Rift border attacks

January 21, 2019
2,484

City beat Huddersfield to keep pace with Liverpool

January 21, 2019
2,521

State urges Inua Jamii plan recipients to open accounts

January 21, 2019
2,480

Millions raised in annual challenge sponsored by Brookside Dairy