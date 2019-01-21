Enact law to protect cops data, says MP

Parliamentary National security and departmental committees chairman Paul Koinange has called for the enactment of a police data protection law to safeguard information of all the National Police Service personnel.

Koinange said he will soon present a bill in Parliament which will see the ongoing digitisation process of police records centralised to curb corruption in promotions as well as enable tracking of all officers.

He was speaking in Kiambu during the ongoing digitisation of police processes and services where he said the legislation would help in protecting the information of all officers and protect the same from being tampered with or manipulated.

“Currently, the country doesn’t have a specific data protection legislation. However, a data protection bill was tabled in Parliament in 2015 but is yet to be passed,” he said

“Salaries are still being paid to some officers who passed on, we have officers who have overstayed in one station, there are also ghost officers and by digitisation, the government will track all officers so that those whose promotion have overstayed may be considered,” said Koinange.