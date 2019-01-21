Police deployed to quell North Rift border attacks

Tension remained high for the second day running on the volatile border of Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties following the brutal killing of an elderly man in what is suspected to be a retaliatory attack.

Hundreds of families at Kawala village, Marakwet East constituency, have fled their homes for fear of fresh attacks by armed bandits from the neighbouring county.

The residents said the attackers raided their village on Saturday morning to revenge the death of a 10-year-old pupil, allegedly killed in West Pokot county on Friday.

The victim, William Chelang’a, 72, was ambushed and shot dead by an unknown number of attackers while walking home before they fled without stealing anything from him.

Speaking to the press, area chief Jospeh Lokanda said the revenge attack has disrupted peace which has been enjoyed by residents in the last six months.

He said a team of security officers have been deployed to the affected border area to bring back to normalcy.

“The motive of the attack was not immediately known. The culprits left without stealing livestock, but the police are handling the issue,” assured Lokanda.