Comrades about to get really ‘rich’

Dear comrades. As rumour that has been spread by our rumbling stomachs has it, comrades are broke. We’re talking about the real ‘Njaanuary’ brokenness! But after threats by the UoN comrades president Anthony Manyara, there is finally hope and Helb money could be trickling in the accounts soon.

We hope the accounts have not gathered threads of cobwebs just yet. But now that Helb could be coming sooner than the second coming of the Lord, here are a few things you must remember.

• As Duale once said, it is not your mother’s money. So, stop skimming through establishments, window-shopping for the things you desire to buy that are not education-related.

• Boychild, we know Valentine’s is around the corner. But we also wish to remind you that this money is to sustain you in school, not sustain your relationship! Don’t you dare spend your Helb buying flowers and gifts for someone’s daughter with government money.

• Helb money is not a free voucher to go around town eateries eating chicken like your life depends on it. You will go broke in weeks and eat like chicken the whole semester.

• Helb money is not to be spent around town buying clothes like you have been walking naked previously. The only outfit you should be worrying about is your graduation gown.

• Comrades, we know the bank notification makes y’all change your ringtones from “Mungu wangu, we wajua sababu kwa nini niyapitie haya…” to “Chop ma moneeey!” But child, remember that it is not your money to go “chopping” as you wish.

• Road-trip gangs, we know that the sound of Helb has sent some of y’all tripping about the next trip. You shall be cursed with semester-long poverty should you spend your education money hiring cars and cruising the country like the “rich kid” you are.

• We urge classroom slayqueens to desist from buying hair with the government cash. We know that wahenga spoke some correlation between hair and the brain, but Helb money is to school you and sharpen your brain, not buy you hair.

• Now, you can ponder it, or spend it wisely, but don’t forget that it’s a loan…and these guys won’t leave you alone!