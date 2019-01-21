Clubs sprouting from any available space in the city

Clubs are sprouting from any available space in the city, as investors and revellers continue to seek the thrill on new highs. Spice’s Chebet Korir and Manuel Ntoyai explore

Entertainment is the heartbeat of every city. Millions of people worldwide spend huge amounts of money on amusement; from the basic storytelling sessions to the more sophisticated developed forms of attaining pleasure.

At the centre of it all, is clubbing. The culture around clubbing and merrymaking is what makes over three million people each year throng Ibiza, an island in the Mediterranean Sea inhabited by only 140,000 people.

The economics around the club business is not for the faint hearted though, especially if you want to invest locally and go big by targeting the ornate residents of Nairobi. You also have to be in good books with top government machinery operatives because it is a cut-throat type of business.

Authorities are always a phone call away and your amusement park can be turned into a lonely hall, as patrons do not fancy going to places where they are most likely to ruffle feathers with law enforcement agencies. People don’t go to clubs to just chill and come back again for the sake of it.

Tim Matiba runs Blend Lounge, a club located on Nextgen Mall along Mombasa Road. He describes the clubbing business as a big and interesting market. At his club, customer satisfaction, entertainment and accommodative prices are his priority.

“I have always wanted to venture into this business since my college days as I used to look at clubbing as a good opportunity to make money because everybody wants to relax and have a good time.

Our club is not the best; we have clubs that have spent a lot on design and décor, among other things, but have poor approach to customer service. That’s where we come in, with special focus on entertainment and quality of service.”

“Human beings are social animals and in the modern world, they do it best at clubs. Here, they can be themselves and also have a rare chance of releasing off some steam. So, how best they get that service will depend on the size of their wallets,” says Miggy Champ, an event and entertainment manager at Wallets Club and Lounge in Utawala.

SEX AND DRUGS

Apart from imbibing on alcohol and gobbling pricey food, revellers engage in other activities in the fantasy world of sports, drugs and sex.

“Majority of revellers in Kenya are young people. Since young women are out in the clubs having fun, the so-called sponsors are forced to frequent such places in their ‘hunting missions’. They have no option but to keep up with the flamboyant lifestyle as camouflage,” says Qty Jennifer, entertainment manager at Rafikiz Lounge, a popular entertainment spot along Lang’ata Road.

She says that since most clubs are looking for extra visibility, they review their strategies on yearly and sometimes on periodic basis. Bouncers on the other hand have all the nitty-gritty details of the club scenes.

The drug culture is not new in clubs. In any given night in any given club, a sizeable proportion of patrons are likely to seek its ‘high’ from something stronger than booze. Drugs being peddled vary from one club to another, depending on the class of revellers. From bhang to shisha, cocaine to nitrous oxide (laughing gas), revelers, especially the oiled, use such drugs in clubs.

Stephen Wamalwa has been a security guard in Nairobi clubs for quite sometime. He says that you might not know the person walking into the club, but they could be your next employer and thus it would be better to create a good rapport with everyone.

“I do this job on part-time basis, but I take it seriously just like any other eight-to-five profession. Making sure that everyone is safe is the best part when it comes to this business. There’s nothing better than having a smooth night at a bar without any incidents,” he says.

Justus Omondi has a different story though. He has worked in many clubs in Nairobi including being a personal security guard for a number of politicians and celebrities.

He says, “Even if you see them on TV putting up some good-guy persona, they can be real pricks in person .The thing about clubbing is that people want to go in to have a good time, and by good time, it means having a sense of self-importance and thinking you deserve automatic respect. Celebrities can be really nasty in clubs and I’ve seen how they treat us. A friend of mine was screamed at and threatened of getting fired because he didn’t seem to recognise a certain public figure.

“Those who buy a tank load of drinks are the rudest and they use money to get away with anything. I had an experience with a flamboyant businessman who rudely commanded me to dismiss a group of lads who had reserved a table.

I explained that it’s a club and anyone has the right to sit anywhere. He immediately shouted saying that he spends millions of shillings in the club as he threw Sh5,000 notes on me demanding to sit at his preferred position, although it was already occupied.”

THE STRIPPERS

Sexual fetishes and gratification leads amongst reasons why a lot of men, both married and single, go to strip clubs.

“I’ve been a stripper for six years now and despite the challenges it is a well-paying job. Working for a high-end nudie bar helps filter some unnecessary attention because most patrons there are ‘professionals’,” says Crystal Kookie, a stripper at an uptown club in Nairobi.

“Many of us don’t work here out of our own will. Poverty has forced us into this lifestyle. I can perform a lap dance on someone for just five minutes and get Sh1,000. Here, touching my private parts is not allowed, but we face harassment and at times outright rape in other lower-end strip clubs,” she adds.

Crystal works twice a week as a stripper and apart from her monthly salary by the club owner, she makes at least Sh20,000 per night from tips. This affords her the lifestyle she flaunts on social media, a calculated strategy to net more customers. While some men will only enjoy the dance and leave it at that, some go an extra mile to ask for sex. And in a matter of ‘willing buyer, willing seller’, private dates are planned and set.

Sophie Muturi has been working as a nightclub waitress for seven years now. She was recently transferred from Kisumu to a well-known Nairobi strip club. She describes the experience as tough and challenging.

“Working as a waitress at a nightclub is tough. You have to take in verbal, physical and emotional abuse. A male colleague or customer can make sexual advances on you and refusal to submit is mostly followed by insults of all kind. Funny thing is that even if you report it, you get the same treatment from the managers and supervisors. So, you just have to remain mum,” she tells Spice.

Not all is gloomy working as a waitress though. The tips see her sustain her family. “On an average night, I can pocket between Sh5,000 and Sh10,000 just from tips. When I add to my monthly salary of Sh20,000, it gives me the capacity to support my family,” she adds.

“I prefer raving at B-Club, as I am able to make a reservation. The joint has good music and ambience, as opposed to a place such as 1824 Whisky Bar where I have to roam around the bar looking for a bar stool,” says John Mark, a frequent reveller at B-Club in Kilimani, Nairobi. As for Cherono Lang’at, pricing is priority as she frequents Onyx Lounge at Marsabit Plaza on Ngong Road and Blend Lounge where she feels prices on drinks and food are affordable.

VALUE ON INVESTMENT



With clubs sprouting left, right and centre (while others fold in the same breadth), a lot of investors are paying attention to décor, lightning and deejays to have a high return on investment.

For instance, the newly-opened Club Milan Kenya on Mirage Plaza along Waiyaki Way is rumoured to have gobbled millions on sofas, glass tables and lighting, as opposed to Jiweke Tavern along Ngong Road where it is alleged that a few hundred thousand shillings was spent on bar stools.

While the narrative has always favoured the business angle of it, one cannot just step into club business. There are government rules and regulations, and licences from music bodies, among other organisations. For instance, to open a 24-hour operational club in Nairobi, you must have the Unified Business Permit. It should also be inspected by sub-county liquor committee members after paying Sh6,000.

“The board and enforcement team have been carrying out random inspection and when we conduct operations, it becomes a multiagency affair because we have to involve anti-counterfeit teams and Kenya Bureau of Standards,” says Nairobi City County Alcoholic Drinks Control and Licensing Board chairman Kennedy Odhiambo.