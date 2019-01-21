Kisumu school gets biogas donation from Israel

Yusuf Masibo @PeopleDailyKe

Teremi Boys Secondary School will admit 500 Form One students this year,which could be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

One of the biggest secondary schools in the country and located in Bungoma county, the institution has two deputy principals and a population of 2,045 students. Already, the school is reeling from a shortage of hostels, dormitories, classrooms and teachers.

School Principal Bernard Wamanga says despite infrastructure hiccups, the Education ministry has allocated them 500 Form One students this year. “We have actually received more than 2,000 applications,” said Wamanga.

Established in 1965, the institution’s population has been swelling since 2001. It is said to be the only school with 10 streams. “We have been squeezing students in classes and hostels but at the moment we have nowhere to squeeze them more,” said the principal.

Wamanga, who served as the school deputy in previous years, appealed to TSC to post more teachers to the institution. The school has only 45 teachers employed by TSC who are taxed to teach a school which has 10 streams per class.

Desperate, the school’s board has employed 50 teachers. “We are spending a lot on paying these teachers at the expense of other development projects,” he regretted.

The crisis has forced the old boys to come together to aid the school but the task is almost mission impossible. The association led by their patron, former Kenya Revenue Authority director Evans Kakai said they need over Sh200 million to accommodate the swelling population.

Kakai said the institution has produced many prominent people in the country and appealed to them to help salvage their old school. “We are organising a big funds drive in March to help address the infrastructure problem. We are also appealing to government to come to the aid of the school as the alumnus alone can’t manage,” said Kakai.

Wamanga says the institution has continued to maintain its top position in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) despite the challenges. “We registered a mean score of 6.1 in the 2018 KCSE exam results,” he said.

Teremi expects to send about 200 students to university this year from 461 candidates who sat the national exam last year. Only one student, a local businessman, scored an E.