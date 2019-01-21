Concerns mount over congestion in high schools

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) has called for urgent investments in infrastructure in secondary to accommodate the increased students’ population realised under the new admission policy.

Kessha National chairman Kahi Indimuli says the government should find a workable formula of addressing the unprecedented situation the institutions have been plunged into, saying most of them are struggling on how to accommodate excess students from this year’s Form One intake.

Indimuli said there is need to construct additional classrooms, dormitories and hire more teachers so as to effectively support learning especially in the boarding schools. “The number of students admitted under the government’s 100 per cent transition policy surpassed the target for many public secondary schools, something which calls for interventions from the government to address the created gaps,” he said

Indimuli said secondary schools countrywide had a capacity for 650,000 Form One students considering the space left by last year’s Form Four candidates but may end up enroling over a million students. More than 1,052,000 pupils sat last year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the government is pushing for a 100 per cent transition to secondary schools.

On Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed told a Parliamentary Committee on Education that 700,000 pupils had joined Form One the previous week while 300,000 were expected to register by today.

Indimuli said the government must come up with a strategy on how to accommodate the extra 350,000 admissions. “Going by the high number of students admitted under the new policy, everybody will understand the urgent need to expand our boarding secondary schools facilities to accommodate the extra learners,” he told Scholar.

“We are also wondering how learning is going to proceed given an imbalanced teacher-student ratio and inadequate infrastructure in our schools,” he added.

Earlier, Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) secretary General Akello Misori had asked the government to quickly address the problems being encountered in schools as a result of the new admission policy, which saw high enrolments recorded in most schools. The Teachers Service Commission has recruited 8,672 tutors but requires 40,00 more.

Infrastructure kitty

Amina Mohamed says the government has set aside shs6,000 from the Sh22, 244 Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) for maintenance and improvement of school infrastructure in public secondary schools.

She said parents whose children are admitted in boarding schools would contribute Sh2,000 from the fees they pay to towards the maintenance and improvement of school infrastructure making a total of Sh8, 000 per learner for the vote head.

Amina said the State had set Sh1.5billion to help meet infrastructure deficits in secondary schools other than national schools. She was responding to questions by the National Assembly’s Committee on Education, chaired by Julius Melly. The CS was accompanied by the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr Belio Kipsang and his Vocational Technical Training counterpart, Dr Davit Desai.

The ministry expects the Boards of Management of schools to use Sh8,000 in boarding Schools and Sh6,000 in day secondary schools to improve existing infrastructure and in some cases put up new facilities to ease pressure on existing facilities.

Funds under maintenance and improvement is to cater for facilities such as classrooms, science laboratories, hostels, dining halls, ablution blocks among other facilities that helps improve learning environment of learners.

In a statement, Amina said the ministry would use the quality assurance and standards officers to ensure prudent use of the money by boards of management of schools.

The CS said schools and parents should ensure that the books they buy for their learners are approved by the Kenya Institute for Curriculum Development (KICD).