Top goalkeepers in the world

David de Gea’s once again reinforced his reputation as the world’s best shot-stopper after his 11 saves earned Manchester United all the three points in their match with Tottenham Hotspur a week ago. The Spaniard has been incredible in the recent past as his heroics have literally carried United. So who else joins him in the list of the best in the world?

1 . David de Gea (Manchester United)

Simply, de Gea is the best goalkeeper on the world at the moment, and there is very little doubt about that. He seemed slightly out of his depth at Old Trafford when he first joined the club in 2011, but he seems to have got better with every passing year and is now the most important player at United.

He has been United’s Player of the Year in four of the past five years, and rightly so. He has never been able to fully trust the defenders in front of him, but he continues to put in outstanding performances week-in, week-out at club level.

2 . Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

There is no real explanation for Oblak being talked about less than some of the other goalkeepers on this list because he is undoubtedly a world-class ‘keeper.

He may not be as good with his feet as some of his peers, but he has won the La Liga Zamora Trophy for best goalkeeper in the division in each of the last three seasons, so he must be doing something right. It seems remarkable that Atletico paid Benfica just £14 million to sign Oblak in 2014, and he is worth at least five times that now.

3 . Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Although it looks like Manuel Neuer will remain Germany’s number one for the foreseeable future, ter Stegen seems to have surpassed him as a goalkeeper.

He is one of the top sweeper keepers in the world, and is more than good enough with the ball at his feet, something that is certainly required of him at Barcelona. He is also a leader of the back four and reads the game very well for a goalkeeper. He is a top shot-stopper as well and played an important part of Barcelona’s run to the La Liga title last season.

4 . Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Courtois won the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper at the World Cup in Russia, before forcing through a move away from Chelsea to join Real Madrid in a deal worth £35 million.

If there is one thing that Courtois is good at, it’s dealing with balls into the box. He has the height to reach balls into the box, but he is maybe the only keeper in the world with the confidence to catch crosses. He takes the pressure off his defence so well, and that he is a vital addition for Real.

5 . Ederson (Manchester City)

In the era of having a goalkeeper capable of playing the ball out from the back, Ederson is probably the best of the lot. It isn’t an understatement to say that he has the passing range of a midfielder, and he might just be the perfect goalkeeper for Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

His pass to set up Sergio Aguero for his opener against Huddersfield Town a couple of months ago was as good an assist as we’ll see anywhere in the Premier League. His shot stopping abilities are up there with the very best, even though he isn’t tested as much as some of the other keepers on this list.

6 . Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

For a couple of weeks this summer, Alisson was the most expensive goalkeeper in football history after Liverpool paid Roma over £60 million for his services, only for Chelsea to surpass that fee when bringing in Kepa.

It was clear from the moment the Champions League Final ended that Liverpool were going to need a new goalkeeper to replace Loris Karius after his two howlers against Real Madrid. He is a very good shot stopper and played a key part in Roma’s run to the Champions League semi-final. He is already part of a Liverpool defence that has conceded just 10 goals from 22 games, the best in the EPL.

7 . Samir Handanovic (Inter Milan)

Handanovic isn’t a man who is often mentioned in conversations regarding the best goalkeepers in the world. This may be because he hasn’t played for some of the top sides in the world, even though he has put in consistently excellent performances during his career.

He is currently at Inter Milan, and although they are one of the best-known clubs in the world, they have been going through a slightly torrid time of late. His penalty record is something that makes him stand out from other goalkeepers. He has saved 23 penalties in Serie A, the second most of any goalkeeper, but he has the best success rate.

8 . Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

For at least five years, Neuer was probably the best goalkeeper in the world, and the numerous titles he won with Bayern Munich, as well as the World Cup with Germany, was a testament to that. He was a tremendous shot stopper and was probably the one truly world class sweeper keeper in the world at that point.

However, as he has got older, and while he suffered from the fractured foot he picked in 2017, his powers have dwindled slightly, and he is no longer the player he once was. His shot-stopping ability is still there, but he isn’t as agile as he was in his prime, and his judgement and composure isn’t as good as it was.

9 . Jordan Pickford (Everton)

He was once again part of a struggling side last year, with a poor defence, but he still put in some very impressive performances for the Toffees.

He really made a name for himself at the World Cup though, and put in some heroic displays for England, including saving from Carlos Bacca in the penalty shootout against Colombia as the Three Lions won their first ever World Cup penalty shootout. He is part of a better Everton side now, and will hopefully get the success his talent deserves.

10 . Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Kepa wasn’t a familiar name to many a few months ago. He had been excellent for Athletic Bilbao over the last couple of years and would have moved to Real Madrid in January 2018 had it not been for Zinedine Zidane pulling the plug on the deal.

Now, however, he is one of the most scrutinised players after Chelsea broke the world record for a goalkeeper to bring him to the club for £72 million. He is an excellent shot stopper and is very adept when it comes to playing the ball out from the back.