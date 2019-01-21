Law itself is not enough, values are everything

Last month, I had the privilege of training some men and women charged with procurement and asset disposal in various organisations across the nation. Sitting there, listening to the other trainers I got to understand that our procurement laws are elaborate and sufficient and if followed to the letter there will be no issues of corruption.

It is important to know what needs to be done and what the law says as knowledge is power. But it is not lack of knowledge of the laid down procedures that is the problem in our country. With proper training and qualified staff, I don’t think we lack the “how-to” to implement those procedures.

Equipped with knowledge, the headset, and with the necessary skills required, that is the handset, we are on to something. But what so often fails us not just in the area of procurement, but in many other fields is what I call the heart-set. This is the area I was invited to talk about.

The heart-set deals with matters ethics and values. The makers of our Constitution were cognizant of this fact and that is why Chapter 6 of the Constitution is there. This chapter talks about values. The developers of our new education curriculum have also not been left out as they have included this component.

No matter how much we get the hardware right if there’s a problem with the software no amount of changing the Constitution will help. Whenever we are coaching married couples, my wife Grace and I have realised that it is not just enough for them to have the requisite knowledge or to acquire the necessary skills that will help them become one, what matters most is that they must have values, which guide them and motivate them to do what is right.

They tell me that values are not taught, they are caught. And where are they first caught? In our homes. If as parents we don’t demonstrate the values of honesty, hard work and humility, we will raise adults who will be faithful to their partners, who will be willing to humble themselves and apologise when they are wrong and who will work hard to ensure that the two remain one when they get married.