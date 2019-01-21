No, wives are not duty free

In schools, parents pay for tuition, they pay to motivate teachers, they pay for initials they don’t understand or rather initials that have no meaning, UDFH, JKD (I don’t know their meaning either)— but all these are paid under the disguise of fees. In church, we tithe, we zindikisha the pastor, we contribute to buy him a private jet, we panda

mbegu, call it what you may, but it’s generally an offering.

When you owe Mama Mboga money this Njaanuary, or the local barman, you owe them debt. When you borrow from a bank, it is called a loan. When you part with that Sh2,000, to pay up National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) guys for over speeding, you didn’t bail yourself out, you bribed.

Now, you’ll notice that I’m trying to define money in different ways, I’ve so far succeeded, no? So, what then do we call money given to a wife by the husband? Don’t forget that money given for marriage is dowry. I’m talking money given in marriage.

A colleague brought this issue up and it really got me thinking. So I thought, then I thought again. And again I thought. Why would anyone struggle to define this money? Isn’t it duty, no? So, are you saying wives are duty free? Isn’t this provision money? Leave alone the serious terms, this money is simply a gift. So the genius me gave all these answers, but still, not enough.

There was no room for losing this debate. Then I said, whether wifey borrows the money to buy one of those expensive human hair, or pretty heels, heck even lipstick, whether she borrows this money under the disguise of soft loan, and you value your peace, don’t expect it back, it’s simply called a gift.

Because you decided that your peace of mind (you know what happens if you don’t give yet she knows you have) is more important, forget about the money. Just let it be and don’t think about it again—keep reminding yourself that it was a gift. If at some point she does pay you back (God bless her soul), be nice and gladly reject it. It’s the thought that counts anyway.

Dare you make a big deal out of it, my friend don’t even go there. So just drop it and walk away. Smile and wave brother, just smile and wave.