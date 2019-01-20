English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

KISUMU ELECTION DRAMA: Muslim women demanding right to vote.

K24 Tv January 20, 2019
Drama unfolded at the main offices of the Kisumu Muslim Association, when a group of irate muslim faithful stormed the venue demanding registration cards, to help become eligible voters. Two warring factions have been locked in a leadership tussle for over five years now. Tension was high in the area as the irate faithfuls, threatened to eject the incumbent chairman Sheikh Khalfan Khamis if the elections are  not held.

