TENSION IN KAPEDO: Leaders disagree over boundaries.

Tension is simmering at Kapedo border, which lies between Baringo and Turkana counties following exploration of energy by the Geothermal Development Company .

Though a court ruling indicated that the centre is in Baringo county in 2013, some leaders from Turkana South insist that the town lies within Baringo county eliciting tension amongst communities living there. Baringo County Assembly Deputy speaker Ameja Selamoi has now asked the Independent Electorate and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) to settle the matter in to avoid bloodshed.