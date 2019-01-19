Nigerian president Buhari condoles Kenyans after DusitD2 terror attack

PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has received a message of condolence and goodwill from his Nigerian counterpart Muhammadu Buhari following Tuesday’s terrorist attack at 14 Riverside Drive that left 21 people dead and scores injured.

The message was delivered by a Nigerian delegation led by Special Envoy Prof. Ibrahim Agboola at State House, Nairobi.

Agboola sympathised with Kenya and said Nigeria has had similar experiences following attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents.

“We know what Kenya is going through as we have the same scenario back home with attacks from Boko Haram, ” he said.

He added that Buhari and the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria were solidly behind Kenya in the fight against terrorism.

The visiting delegation also briefed Uhuru on preparations ahead of the forthcoming Nigerian elections in which Buhari is seeking re-election.

The team took the Head of State through some of the recent successes achieved by Buhari key among them being the fight against corruption, the war against Boko Haram as well as the economic transformation of the West African nation. Uhuru welcomed the goodwill message and thanked Buhari and the people of Nigeria for the brotherly gesture.