Kirinyaga MCAs threaten to impeach Waiguru

Kirinyaga County governor Ann Waiguru could face an impeachment motion over alleged illegal reduction of bursary fund kitty from Sh70 million to Sh20 million.

The Members of County Assembly (MCAs) said they are ready to send the governor home and four CECs if she fails to avail bursary money by next week.

They also accused the governor of refusing to convene a leaders’ meeting to discuss development issues.

The MCAs, who were speaking during a special sitting convened to interrogate Waiguru’s move to slash the kitty without consulting the Assembly, gave her a seven-day ultimatum to release bursary money failure to which she would face their wrath.

Kangai ward MCA John Gitari said the MCAs accused the governor of disrespecting them and viewing the Assembly with contempt.

“I plan to sponsor a motion in the Assembly if the authority of MCAs and their quest to straighten governor Waiguru’s administration is not respected,” said Gitari.

They accused the county boss of having lopsided priorities.

Gitari’s sentiments were echoed by Tebere ward MCA Gurdison Muchina who accused th governor of redirecting the budget without presenting a supplementary budget in the assembly.