MPs call for new legislation to help stateless persons acquire IDs

A group of Senators and MPs have called on new legislation to address the rising number of stateless persons in the country.

The lawmakers called on the government to ease the process of acquiring an ID noting that the current system is complex with long bureaucracy.

Their call came as details emerged that there were close to 50,000 with no fixed abode in the country.

The revelation came during a two-day workshop organised by United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and Kenya National Commission for Human Rights (KNCHR) on the status of stateless people in the country.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula noted that frontier counties were the most effected with majority of residents not accessing identification cards.

He added that Busia, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Siaya and Homa Bay in Western Kenya are most affected while other counties like Garissa, Pokot, Turkana and Isiolo faced the same challenge.

“We also have the Makondes, those people from Burundi, Pemba and Rwanda who have lived in the country for years but they do not have identification documents,” he said.

Wetang’ula attributed the crisis to lack of good will from State actors in fully resolving the issue of ID cards among the youths and registering the stateless persons.

Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris noted that there were hundreds of quarry workers who could not get IDs as their fingerprints had faded due to the nature of their work.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome said Parliament was ready to introduce laws that would solve the issue of ID registration.

“We need to have new legal regime that can issue IDs unconditionally to all Kenyans as you can virtually do nothing without these documents,” he said.