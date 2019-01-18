Amina appoints panel to recruit TVEt board members.

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohamed has appointed a panel to interview and recommend nominees to Trustees to the Technical and Vocational Education Training Funding Board.

The fund, established under Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Act, 2013, provide funds to finance technical and vocation education institutions. The panel will be chaired by former Media Owners Association chairman Dr Hannington Gaya.

Other members of the panels are Joan Machayo, representing Public Service Commission (PSC), Alice Mutai from the Kenya Engineering Technology Registration Board, Mutheu Kasanga representing Kenya Private Sector Alliance, and Patrick Obath, representing Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE).

The fund will be managed by a Board whose function is to disburse funds to institutions in accordance with criteria prescribed by the Cabinet Secretary, taking into account the respective institution’s output, efficiency and role in areas prioritized by the Government.

In consultation with institutions, the board is expected to establish the maximum differentiated unit cost for the programmes offered and discipline differentiated remuneration for academic staff.

It will also advise the Government accordingly and receive funds for purposes of the Fund from the Government, donors, and from any other source. It will provide advice on disbursement criteria for the fund utilization.