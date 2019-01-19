Family mourns death of GSU officer killed at DusitD2

As security forces continue to receive accolades for quick response during the DusitD2 Complex terror attack on Tuesday, a family in Kimala village in Taveta sub-county is mourning the loss of their son — the only security officer killed during the attack.

General Service Unit (GSU) officer Japheth Ndunguja was shot in the wee hours of Wednesday morning moments before the hotel was declared safe. He died shortly afterwards.

His sister Hellen Jumapili said he had talked to Ndunguja on Tuesday evening before he was deployed to the terror scene.

“He told me he had a hunch he might be deployed to help at the terror scene that night but promised to come visit the following day,” she said. That turned out to be their last conversation.

On Wednesday morning, she tried in vain to reach his brother before she received news that he had been shot. Ngunguja joined the GSU in 2016. Taveta MP Naomi Shaban termed the death as a blow to the country.

“We are all devastated by his death but also proud of what he did for his country. That is the hallmark of heroes,” said the legislator.