Supreme Court seals Gatundu North MP win

Gatundu North residents have welcomed the decision by Supreme Court judges who affirmed Court of Appeal ruling that upheld the election of Annie Wanjiku Kibe as their Member of National Assembly.

Saying that court cases have dragged the constituency behind in terms of developments, the residents said it was time that Kibe served her electorate in without interference.

They told the lawmaker to prioritise the construction of impassable roads such as Njomoko-Flyover highway, face-lifting dilapidated schools, electrification of homesteads and provision of adequate, clean water.

In the ruling, read by Justice Smokin Wanjala, the judges stated that irregularities cited in the petition by former MP Kung’u Waibara did not justify annulment.

On July 31st, the Court of Appeal overturned a High Court decision that had revoked Kibe’s election, three judges ruling that anomalies in the August 8, 2017 election results were administrative errors which were not substantial to nullify the election.

It was on this basis that Justice Joel Ngugi of then Kiambu High Court nullified Kibe’s election. In the win announced by IEBC, Kibe, a former journalist, garnered 39,447 votes trouncing former MP Francis Kigo Njenga who got 8,124 votes.