KFCB reminds film makers to acquire licences before shoot

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Kenya Film and Classification Board (KFCB) has directed police to arrest individuals undertaking unauthorised filming. Speaking to the press, chief executive officer Ezekiel Mutua said their actions are a security threat to the country.

“We have banned with immediate effect unauthorised filming, particularly in public places because such films can be used by criminals to gather information and navigate targeted spots,” he said.

Persons found contravening the law will be liable for a fine of Sh100, 000 or imprisonment of a term not exceeding five years, warned Mutua. He said the law requires one to acquire a licence before they start filming.

“The board appeals to the police and other security agencies to monitor and scrutinise such activities and apprehend anyone operating without a filming license,” he added.

He added that apart from the media who gets accreditation from the Media Council of Kenya, any person who will be apprehended filming in public places must account or produce a filming license. The board issued a 14-days grace period to filmmakers who licenses have expired to renew them.

Meanwhile, the board has directed filmmakers who wish to use guns as props in a shoot to seek clearance from the Inspector General of Police.

“The board does not grant such approvals neither are we obligated under the law to make such recommendations for filmmakers,” said Mutua.