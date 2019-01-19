Dedan Kimathi University honours freedom icons

Alvin Mwangi

Dedan Kimathi University of Technology has unveiled the busts of freedom fighters Dedan Kimathi and former South African president Nelson Mandela.

Officiating at the ceremony, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the leaders were icons of liberation struggle in Africa who dedicated their lives to fighting racial oppression and domination of Africans.

“They were phenomenal leaders who embodied tenacity, strength, fortitude and hope during the darkest moments in the history of their respective societies,” she said.

The occasion also acknowledged the role played by Albertina Sisulu, the late widow of another South African freedom hero Walter Sisulu, in the anti-apartheid movement in the 1950s. Busts of the duo depict the heads and neck of Dedan Kimathi and Nelson Mandela.

South African High Commissioner to Kenya Koleka Anita Mqulwana, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and his Nyandarua counterpart Francis Kimemia, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu, Kimathi’s widow, Mukami Kimathi and members of the Kimathi family attended the occasion. Mqulwana thanked the university for honouring the two leaders.