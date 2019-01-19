Gor arrive in Yaounde aiming to finish job

Multiple Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will be in hostile territory on Sunday evening during the return leg of CAF Confederation Cup play-off against Cameroonian outfit New Star de Douala.

Having navigated the same stage last season to reach the group stage, K’Ogalo will be judged harshly should they falter this time. Coach Hassan Oktay’s critics will also have more ammunition to use against him. The Turk has all but experienced tough love from fans since joining the club last month.

Gor Mahia narrowly lead the tie 2-1 on aggregate having won the first leg in Nairobi last weekend. The score line is a double-edged sword to Gor Mahia. On one hand it will guarantee them passage to the next level should the return leg end in a stalemate.

On another front, it offers the hosts, New Star, the vim to score just one goal and shut shop at home. A one nil score line would dump Gor Mahia out of the competition having conceded at home to the Cameroonian outfit. New Star de Doula will come at Gor Mahia with all their arttilery in search of the lone goal that could make a huge difference.

Gor Mahia became the first team to register a win over New Star in the Confederation Cup this season. The Cameroonians bundled out Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya and Vital O of Burundi without losing the four fixtures home or away.

Theirs was a unique path in which they won or registered a scoring draw away from home then simply shut shop at home to secure progress. Against K’Ogalo they will be forced to look for a first home win in Confederation Cup this season.

Gor Mahia have squad problems which, New Star could exploit but still retain a strong team capable of winning away. The Kenyan champions will miss key figures in the squad starting with defensive pillars Harun Shakava and Joash Onyango who are serving CAF suspensions for skirmishes against Lobi Stars of Nigeria.

K’Ogalo will also miss midfielder Kenneth Muguna who was dropped from the squad owing disciplinary issues. Coach Oktay rested most of the squad that won the first leg.