Sofapaka host Sony, Vihiga stranded

CHARLES THUKU AND EMMANUEL MASINDE

Barely a week after their coach Melis Medo quit in a huff, Sofapaka quest for improvement comes under severe test when they face Sony Sugar in a SportPesa Premier League match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Theirs will be the second match of the double-header at the facility and will test the credibility of John Baraza who has been appointed the interim coach after the departure of Medo.

Sofapaka, to be fair to them, have not been their usual selves as out of seven matches they have garnered a paltry seven points and are perched in the 13th position in the standings. This has left their faithful disappointed.

Numerous draws

Granted, Sofapaka has specialized in draws, four to be precise, the latest of which was 1-1 against Vihiga United at Bukhungu Stadium last weekend.

These statistics do not make a comfortable reading though the team’s President Elly Kalekwa has declared that there is no cause for alarm and that there is still room for improvement.

“We urge our fans to remain calm as the team is still intact. We know that we started badly but maybe it’s because of bad luck. I know and I’m confident that we will bounce back and the team will be back at its best,” Kalekwa was quoted as saying in the club’s official portal.

In the meantime, the close contests between Sofapaka and Sony are well documented and while Umaru Kasumba, Kepha Aswani and Steve Waruru are some of the men to watch in Batoto Ba Mungu, Sony are expected to draw great inspiration from Stephen Onyango and Enock Agwanda.

Elswhere in Kasarani, Mathare United will be hoping to continue with their scintillating for when they test Kakamega Homeboyz.

Mathare’s Cliff Nyakeya, the most valuable player last season, has yet to hit the right cord and is likely to partner Kevin Kimani in the team’s search for goals. At Afraha Stadium on Sunday, a potential thriller will bring together Tusker and Ulinzi Stars.

At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Western Stima will be hoping to collect maximum points at the expense of visiting Nzoia Sugar. The early kick off at Kenyatta Stadium on Saturday will be between KCB and Vihiga United.

Vihiga’s uncertainity

However, the match is not likely to take place since by the time we were going to press on Friday, Vihiga United were still stranded at Majengo market, for lack of funds to make the trip.

According to the team chairman Indimuli Kahi the Vihiga county government-sponsored team required about Sh 300,000 to be able to travel to Machakos for the match.

“ My calls to the County CEC for sports Felistus Okumu for direction about the issue are just going unanswered since 8:00 am. The county government promised to release the funds today morning but they havent,” Indimuli said.

The side was yesterday appealing to well-wishers to intervene and facilitate their travel to Nairobi in order to honour their KPL fixture.

The side was yesterday appealing to well-wishers to intervene and facilitate their travel to Nairobi in order to honour their KPL fixture.

Tired players threatened to go back home saying they were not happy being subjected to such suffering despite adequate preparations for the match.